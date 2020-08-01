Bunker Talk: Let's Chat About All The Stories We Did And Didn't Cover This Week
We can talk about laser dazzlers, geopolitics, ekranoplans, infrared search and track sensors—you know, no big whoop.
By Tyler RogowayAugust 1, 2020
Welcome to Bunker Talk. This is a weekend open discussion post for the best commenting crew on the net, in which we can chat about all the stuff that went on this week that we didn't cover. We can also talk about the stuff we did. In other words, it's literally an off-topic thread.
Also, if you missed it, thanks so much for supporting our Warthog mask fundraiser. We raised a boatload of cash—over $18K—for those on the front lines of the battle against COVID-19. More on that here. Also, if you missed the first run, make sure to sign up for a heads-up if we do another run here.
The Bunker doors are slowly swinging open.
Let's chat!
Contact the author: Tyler@thedrive.com
