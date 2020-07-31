The Only Missile-Toting Ekranoplan Russia Ever Built Just Took Its Last Trip On The Caspian

The primary construction of MD-160, which had a maximum takeoff weight of 837,757 pounds, began at the Krasnoye Sormovo plant along the Volga River in the city of Nizhny Novgorod, more than 940 miles north of Kaspiysk, in 1986. It was powered by eight Kuznetsov NK-87 turbofan engines, each with a maximum thrust rating of 28,600 pounds, mounted in two banks of four engines on each side of the forward fuselage.

Wing-in-ground-effect designs are effectively very large aircraft that would primarily fly very close to the surface. They are generally flying boats, though, which allows for very efficient sustained high-speed flight, because it is easier and safer to operate them over water. However, any large flat space, including ice, will technically provide a suitable operating environment.

Work on MD-160 was finished in 1991, just in time for the collapse of the Soviet Union, afterwords it was transferred to the Capsian Sea Flotilla, which had become part of the new Russian Navy. The Capsian Sea Flotilla had already been tasked with testing and evaluating ekranoplans under the Soviet Union, particularly the massive Korabl Maket, or "Ship Prototype," better known as the Caspian Sea Monster, which arrived in 1966 and operated in the region until it was destroyed in an accident in 1980.