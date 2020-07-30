Dramatic Photos Emerge Online Showing What A Chinook Looks Like After A Power Line Strike

Engineers were immediately dispatched to the scene to help with the recovery effort, and to assess the site and determining how to best retrieve the Chinook from the Welsh countryside. The Pembrokeshire Herald reported that “helicopters are being brought in to assist with the recovery operation,” according to a source it said was close to the incident, adding: “with operations expected to commence at first light.”

Whatever the reason for the wire strike, which will be determined by an ongoing investigation, the incident would undoubtedly have been a shocking moment for the crew. Thankfully, they all escaped without major injuries.

Contact the editor: Tyler@thedrive.com