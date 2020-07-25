RQ-170 Sentinel Stealth Spy Drone Photographed Landing At Plant 42 In Palmdale

The person who took the photos noted the following about the chance encounter:

All of a sudden I heard a clearance for a short approach from "JOHNNY01." A prop plane, a Beech 55 with the registration N254BC, comes high overhead and then I turn and there's an RQ-170 with dayglo markings! The RQ-170 just dropped out of the sky and did the steepest approach ever, followed by high-speed taxi into the Skunk Works area. The Beech 55 chase plane circled over Skunk Works until the RQ-170 disappeared into a tent there. Then the Beech landed. There were two C-130s in the pattern also and they asked the tower if the UAV landed because they had a hard time seeing it move from the downwind. It is such a small airframe.

The witness also noted that the whole movement lasted maybe just two minutes. The aircraft dove in for a landing, fast-taxied to the Skunk Works ramp, and disappeared. We cannot confirm that the Beech 55 was indeed the chase aircraft for the Sentinel in question, but the aircraft, which appears to live at nearby Fox Field, does make some unique flights around 'Flight Test Valley,' and regular trips to Beale AFB.

Submission N254BC over Plant 42.

As for the RQ-170's curious coloring, the aircraft appears to wear the darker of three schemes we have seen so far. One is a white-cream color, another is a black and cream test scheme, and finally, the darker gray one, although there may be slightly lighter and darker variations of the latter.

The orange areas on the aircraft immediately reminded me of the first color photo I ever saw of the RQ-170, which was then operating in Afghanistan and dubbed the elusive 'Beast of Kandahar.' That image, which is from around 2007, showed a cream-colored Sentinel with similar high-visibility treatments applied to its upper fuselage. Since then, I have never seen or heard of another Sentinel configured with the orange markings. That is until today.

Uncredited The Beast of Kandahar, before we knew it was the RQ-170, sporting some kind of high-visibility orange skin treatment.

It isn't precisely clear what this orange-colored treatment is for. Is it tape used to seal crevices and gaps in the Sentinel's skin, similar to those used on all stealth aircraft? If so, why orange? The answer could be that it provides high-visibility markings to assist in visual tracking during test flights. Bright orange is synonymous with flight testing for a reason. As the witness mentioned, the RQ-170 is easy to lose sight of, especially side-on, where its visual footprint looks more like a flying saucer than a flying wing. A bit of orange paint or tape could probably go a long way in fixing this issue. As for why would a Sentinel land at Palmdale now, after all these years? That isn't clear either. Maybe a handful of the drones have slipped in and out before, but that would have been far from a regular occurrence, especially during the daytime. Otherwise, they would have been seen. So there you have it, at least one of the still secretive RQ-170s has returned to the nest where it was hatched under its own power. With any luck, this will be the first of many flights of Sentinals back to their place of birth.