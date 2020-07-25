Bunker Talk: Let's Chat About All The Stories We Did And Didn't Cover This Week
We can talk mini-missile interceptors, geopolitics, loyal wingman drones, remote weapon turrets—you know, no big whoop.
By Tyler RogowayJuly 25, 2020
Welcome to Bunker Talk. This is a weekend open discussion post for the best commenting crew on the net, in which we can chat about all the stuff that went on this week that we didn't cover. We can also talk about the stuff we did. In other words, it's literally an off-topic thread.
The Bunker doors are slowly swinging open.
Discuss!
Contact the author: Tyler@thedrive.com
Don't forget to sign upYour Email Address
MORE TO READ
- RELATEDTiny Missile Interceptor To Defend Aircraft Against Enemy Missile Attacks Moves ForwardThese miniature weapons could provide a robust hard-kill defensive option for everything from stealth fighters to bombers to tankers.READ NOW
- RELATEDFighter Pilots Warn Of Newly Trained Pilots' Lack Of Actual Flying ExperienceExperienced front-line pilots have concerns about fewer hours in the cockpit and placing too much emphasis on simulator time for trainees.READ NOW
- RELATEDChina's Enhanced J-20B Stealth Fighter May Arrive Soon, Here's What It Could IncludeA new version of the Mighty Dragon might already be in production and it could feature new engines, thrust vectoring, and more.READ NOW
- RELATEDF-35s Nest In Big New Alaskan Facility Marking Strategic Shift For Critical RegionEielson Air Force Base's huge new F-35 wing will rapidly become one of the U.S. Air Force’s most important units.READ NOW
- RELATEDSyrian Regime Troops Captured A Black Hornet Nano Spy DroneThese tiny drones give even small units a significant boost in situational awareness, providing a low-risk way to spot ambushes and other threats.READ NOW