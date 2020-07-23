Here Are The First Photos Of Egypt’s New Su-35 “Super Flankers”

The first photos of factory-fresh Egyptian Air Force Sukhoi Su-35SE Flankers have been captured, apparently, as the first batch of jets was on a delivery flight to North Africa. The images of five different “Super Flankers” reveal that the aircraft are painted in the same camouflage scheme as Egypt’s new MiG-29M/M2 Fulcrums. The photographs were taken by Andrey Neyman on July 22, as five Su-35SE fighters arrived in Novosibirsk for a fuel stop. The location and routing suggest the fighters were on delivery to Egypt from the Komsomolsk-on-Amur Aircraft Plant (KnAAZ) in the Russian Far East. The five different jets carry serials 9210, 9211, 9212, 9213, and 9214. In June, a report by Defence Blog claimed to show satellite images of Egyptian Su-35s at the manufacturing plant.

Although the Su-35 has been tested with external drop tanks, Flankers rarely fly with them, even for long ferry flights. The flight from Komsomolsk-on-Amur to Novosibirsk is well over 2,000 miles, and even though the Flanker boasts an impressive unrefueled range on internal tanks, the aircraft probably required at least one fuel stop between the two locations. It’s also notable that the report from Novosibirsk did not mention transport or in-flight refueling support aircraft. The Su-35 was conceived as the ultimate variant of the big Russian fighter, sometimes referred to as the “Super Flanker.” It was initially planned for export, however, it is also now in service with the Russian Air Force. The Su-35 features thrust-vectoring engines and a brand-new mission suite, including a Tikhomirov NIIP N135 Irbis Passive Electronically Scanned Array (PESA) radar and a 'glass' cockpit.