Navy Chief: USS Bonhomme Richard Fire Damaged Most Decks, Gutted Island, Warped Flight Deck

The Navy's top officer says that the fires that burned for four days on the Wasp class amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard last week left 11 of its 14 decks damaged and its island effectively gutted. Meanwhile, there has been a rash of other fire incidents aboard other U.S. Navy ships undergoing work in recent days. A shipyard in Virginia where Navy ships are repaired has resumed normal operations after halting work following a thankfully much less severe fire on Bonhomme Richard's sister ship, USS Kearsarge. Another fire broke out on the future USS John F. Kennedy, a Ford class aircraft carrier under construction at a separate Virginia yard, two days ago. Defense News was first to report the new details about Bonhomme Richard's condition on July 22, 2020. This information came from a letter that Admiral Michael Gilday, the Chief of Naval Operations, had sent other flag officers and senior non-commissioned officers. The fire onboard the amphibious assault ship, exacerbated by multiple explosions, first broke out on July 12. The Navy announced that all known fires on the ship had been extinguished on July 16.

"There is fire and water damage, to varying degrees, on 11 of 14 decks," Gilday, who visited Bonhomme Richard on July 17, wrote in the letter Defense News obtained. "With the flight deck as a reference, I walked sections of the ship 5 levels below and had the opportunity to examine the superstructure."

USN Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Michael Gilday, wearing the helmet with the stars, tours the USS Bonhomme Richard on July 17.

"The island is nearly gutted, as are sections of some of the decks below; some perhaps, nearly encompassing the 844 ft length and 106 ft beam of the ship (NAVSEA's [Naval Sea System Command] detailed assessment is ongoing)," he continued. "Sections of the flight deck are warped/bulging." Gilday's comments align with images from inside the ship that emerged during and after the fire. The Navy had previously disclosed that the fire had spread to most of the ship as the blaze burned on, with some areas experiencing temperatures as high as 1,200 degrees.