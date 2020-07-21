Fully Armed Kadena F-15 Eagles Soar Over Saudi Arabia Wearing Some Awesome Nose Art

The U.S. Air Force’s 44th Fighter Squadron, the “Vampires,” is currently deployed to Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudi Arabia, as part of Operation Inherent Resolve. Since arriving in theater, the squadron’s maintainers have applied bold and remarkably large nose art to a number of the jets. Recent imagery clearly shows the artwork and reveals the aircraft are flying combat missions fully loaded with live AIM-120 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAMs), AIM-9X Sidewinders, plus a Lockheed Martin's AN/AAQ-33 Sniper Advanced Targeting Pod (ATP) on the aircraft’s centerline station.

The unit’s F-15Cs departed their home station at Kadena Air Base, Japan, on April 28, 2020, headed so Saudi Arabia to join U.S. Central Command’s (CENTCOM’s) 378th Expeditionary Operations Group (EOG). Once on deployment, technically the unit’s designation turned into the 44th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron (EFS).

