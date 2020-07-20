Syrian Regime Troops Captured A Black Hornet Nano Spy Drone

The latest version of the tiny helicopter-like drone is fewer than seven inches long and weighs under a tenth of a pound. A single individual operates the Black Hornet using a tablet-like touchscreen device and a hand-held controller. Users fly the tiny unmanned aircraft primarily via a line-of-sight control link, but can also send it to specific locations further afield using a GPS-enabled beyond-line-of-sight navigation capability. In this mode, it can gather imagery along a route of preset waypoints and then return to its point of origin automatically.

Despite its size, it has two full-motion daytime video cameras and a thermal imager. While operating at night, the system fuses the feeds from all three cameras to provide a single, higher-fidelity view, making it easier for operators to identify potential threats and other objects of interest. The user can also grab still images using these cameras for further exploitation after the conclusion of an operation.

A typical PRS package consists of two drones inside a storage container that doubles as a docking station for recharging the battery-powered drones, along with the tablet and controller, all of which can easily fit inside one individual's rucksack. FLIR system has also developed vehicle-mounted dock/launchers for up to eight Black Hornets.