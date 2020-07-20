The Blue Angels' New Fat Albert C-130J Has Flown For The First Time

The U.S. Navy's Blue Angels' newest Fat Albert, an ex-Royal Air Force C-130J Hercules, has flown for the first time in its new paint scheme. The plane is undergoing a series of final checks in the United Kingdom before returning home to the United States to join the rest of the flight demonstration team. Aviation photographer and friend of The War Zone Ashley Wallace was kind enough to share the picture seen at the top of this story of the C-130J taking off from Cambridge City Airport in Cambridgeshire in the United Kingdom with us. The Blue Angels have also released a number of official shots of the flight on social media.

"Your C-130 pilots and crew are currently performing their first functional check flight (FCF) in our new C-130J this morning over England," according to a post on the team's official Facebook Page on July 20, 2020. "This FCF is part of a series of scheduled maintenance tests that will be completed prior to our transatlantic flight back to the United States!"

USN

USN

USN

On June 30, 2020, the Blue Angels released the first full look at the aircraft on the ground in its new paint job at Marshall Aerospace and Defence Group's facility at Cambridge City Airport. At that time, the team also announced that "a series of maintenance tests, which include an aircraft systems operational check out and a functional check flight," would be occurring in the next few weeks.

ADS-B Exchange Online flight tracking software shows the Blue Angels' newest Fat Albert airborne during its check flight in the United Kingdom on July 20, 2020.