All Known Fires On USS Bonhomme Richard Have Been Extinguished
The welcome news comes after over four straight days of firefighting operations aboard the stricken amphibious assault ship.
After over four days of frantic firefighting aboard the stricken amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard berthed in San Diego Bay, the U.S. Navy says all the fires aboard have been put out. This great news comes after the ship listed in the opposite direction overnight, forcing the evacuation of the vessel and the pier it is tied up to for a period of time while the situation was assessed.
An official statement from Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet reads:
Below is a statement from Rear Admiral Philip E. Sobeck Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group THREE - ESG-3:
After four days of firefighting, all known fires have been extinguished aboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6).
Our fire teams, are investigating every space to verify the absence of fire. Until every space is checked and there are no active fires we will not be able to commence any official investigations.
We did not know the origin of the fire. We do not know the extent of the damage. It is too early to make any predictions or promises of what the future of the ship will be.
We cannot make any conclusions, until the investigation is complete.
What we do know is, that brave Sailors from commands all across San Diego worked tirelessly alongside Federal Firefighters to get this fire extinguished and I want to thank them for their efforts. This was a Navy team effort. We had support from the air and sea. Three helicopter squadrons conducted more than 1,500 water bucket drops, fighting the fire and cooling the super structure and flight deck enabling fire crews to get onboard to fight the fire. Tugs also provided firefighting support from the waterline, cooling the ship’s hull.
We had 63 personnel, 40 U.S. Navy Sailors and 23 civilians, treated for minor injuries including heat exhaustion and smoke inhalation. We have no personnel hospitalized.
The Navy continues to work together with regulators, county and state in protecting our environment and preparing to address the community’s concerns as we move forward to the next phase.
I’d like to thank our partners from state and county, the U.S. Coast Guard, and all agencies for continued support.
There will be a press conference held shortly. We will update this post with all the important information after it concludes.
Contact the author: Tyler@thedrive.com
