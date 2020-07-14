Air Force Close To Test Firing Low-Cost Cruise Missile As Work On Swarming Munitions Progresses

Increased fuel efficiency could translate to increased stand-off range, valuable in an era of ever-improving air defenses among potential adversaries. It would also allow a missile to use less fuel to reach certain distances, freeing up space inside a weapon for larger warheads, improved guidance systems and seekers, or other features, all without increasing its form factor. This could be very valuable for designs intended for stealthy aircraft, which need to carry their ordnance internally to maximize their radar-evading capabilities.

Lowering the unit costs of cruise missiles could be absolutely critical in the future, as well. The Air Force expects to pay, on average, $1.266 million for each JASSM, regardless of variant, in the 2021 Fiscal Year, according to the service's most recent budget request. This could easily make a mass cruise missile strike prohibitively expensive, especially during any major future conflict.

These costs concerns are only magnified when considering the Air Force's desire to field large swarms of autonomous networked munitions in the future. AFRL has already used the Gray Wolf project to explore initial concepts in this regard and it will help inform the Golden Horde program. In 2019, the service announced it was canceling additional phases of Gray Wolf specifically in order to shift resources to Golden Horde.

Golden Horde, another AFRL-led effort, is working to develop artificial intelligence-driven systems that could potentially go into various types of munitions, as well as other air-launched stores, that will allow them to work together as an autonomous swarm. On July 13, 2020, Defense News reported that the Air Force was looking to begin flight testing of the first experimental munition developed under this project, a modified GBU-39/B Small Diameter Bomb (SDB), dubbed the Collaborative Small Diameter Bomb 1 (CSDB-1), by the end of this year. An F-16 is expected to carry the CSDB-1s during those tests.