Pilot Ejects From F-16 During Landing At Holloman Air Force Base In New Mexico
It's the second loss of an F-16 for the base in less than a year and comes after a string of major Air Force mishaps over the last 60 days.
Details are very limited at this time, but an F-16 flying out of Holloman Air Force base located near the town of Alamagordo, New Mexico, crashed during landing. The good news is the pilot ejected and survived, but is being treated for injuries that are supposed to be fairly minor.
A press release from the 49th Wing's Facebook page reads:
A U.S. Air Force F-16C Viper assigned to the 49th Wing crashed during landing at Holloman AFB at approximately 1800 MDT today. The sole pilot on board successfully ejected, and is currently being treated for minor injuries. Emergency response teams are on scene at this time.
An investigation conducted by aboard of qualified officers is underway to determine the cause of the incident.
Additional details will be released as they become available.
F-16s belonging to the 49th Wing are used to train F-16 pilots.
The incident is one in a troubling string of crashes over the last two months. Just 12 days ago, another USAF F-16 crashed at Shaw AFB during landing. The pilot died in that incident. In the six weeks prior to the Shaw AFB crash, the Air Force lost an F-15C and its pilot, as well as an F-35A and an F-22A. Major mishaps also occurred involving a C-130 and another F-35A. So, suffice to say that the last couple of months have been unfortunate for the U.S. Air Force in terms of flight safety.
It's worth noting that Holloman AFB lost another F-16 last October on a night training sortie. The pilot survived that mishap, as well.
We will update this post when more information comes available.
contact the author: Tyler@thedrive.com
- RELATEDF-16 Viper Fighter Jet Has Crashed At Shaw Air Force Base In South Carolina (Updated)The crash is the latest in a string of mishaps that have occurred across the Air Force over the last six weeks.READ NOW
- RELATEDWreckage Of The F-15C Eagle That Crashed Off The United Kingdom Has Been Found (Updated)A major search and rescue operation is underway in the North Sea and assets belonging to the UK and US Air Force are involved in the effort.READ NOW
- RELATEDF-35 Has Crashed In Florida, Second Aircraft Loss For Eglin Air Force Base In Five DaysThe aircraft was on a routine night training mission when the incident occurred.READ NOW
- RELATEDF-22 Raptor Stealth Fighter Crashes During Training Flight In Florida (Updated)The Raptor was on a local training mission when the pilot was forced to eject.READ NOW
- RELATEDF-35's Gear Collapses After Landing At Hill Air Force BaseThe aircraft was finishing up a routine training mission when the mishap occurred.READ NOW