Trump Says He's Working To Get 10 More Icebreakers For The Coast Guard From "A Certain Place"

Even with 10 more icebreakers, the United States would trail significantly behind Russia in total fleet size. Still, it would represent a huge increase in American icebreaking capacity compared to what the Coast Guard has now.

Trump did not say specifically where the U.S. government would acquire these additional icebreakers from and whether it would do so through an outright purchase or some other type of arrangement, such as a lease deal. "We're trying to do a deal with a certain place that has a lot of icebreakers and we're seeing if we can make a really good deal where you can have them very fast," the President said cryptically.

"We're working on it and I think we can surprise you at a very good price, which will be nice," he continued. "Much cheaper than the one we're building and that's also nice."

This would all seem to indicate Trump is talking about the potential to buy or lease existing ships. This was something that the President alluded to in his Arctic memorandum, which focused heavily on icebreaking, in June.

"In anticipation of the USCGC Polar Star's operational degradation from Fiscal Years 2022-2029, an analysis to identify executable options, with associated costs, to bridge the gap of available vessels as early as Fiscal Year 2022 until the new PSCs required to meet the objectives of this memorandum are operational, including identifying executable, priced leasing options, both foreign and domestic," the memo explained. "This analysis shall specifically include operational risk associated with using a leased vessel as compared to a purchased vessel to conduct specified missions set forth in this memorandum."

It's unclear, though, where this many existing icebreakers could be sourced from quickly. No other single country, except Russia, operates 10 icebreakers, in total, which the Coast Guard would consider suitable for independent Arctic operations.