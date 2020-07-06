Here Are Photos Of Two U.S. Navy Carriers In The South China Sea For First Time In Six Years

For the first time since 2014, the U.S. Navy has two Nimitz class aircraft carriers and elements of their respective strikes groups operating together in the South China Sea. It is a significant show for force in what is arguably the region's most hotly contested body of water and a clear signal to China, which claims the bulk of it as its sovereign territory. The first-in-class USS Nimitz and her sister ship the USS Ronald Reagan first began conducting exercises together in the South China Sea on July 4, 2020. Carrier Air Wings 17 and 5, aboard the Nimitz and Ronald Reagan, respectively, have also been training together. Ticonderoga class cruisers and Arleigh Burke class destroyers from the two carriers' strike groups are also present.

The Nimitz, which is homeported at Naval Base Kitsap in Washington State, first arrived in the U.S. 7th Fleet's general area of responsibility in the Western Pacific on June 17. The Ronald Reagan, which is assigned to 7th Fleet, is forward-deployed in Japan. "Reagan’s object is ‘Peace Through Strength,’ and that is exactly what her dedicated Sailors bring to this theater," Navy Captain Pat Hannifin, the commanding officer of the Ronald Reagan, said in a statement. "Committed to our allies and a free and open Indo-Pacific, Reagan brings a flexibility and combat lethality unmatched anywhere in the world. These operations with Nimitz demonstrate that we are but one component of a much larger and equally committed naval force."

The last time the Navy sent two supercarriers into the South China Sea was six years ago, when the Nimitz class carriers USS George Washington and USS Carl Vinson, together with portions of their respective strike groups, sailed together there, as well as in the disputed East China Sea further to the north. Dual carrier operations in this region had been relatively rare occurrence even before then, according to the Navy, with the Kitty Hawk class USS Constellation joined the Carl Vinson there in 2001. Having two or more carriers operating alongside each other at once is a major expenditure of resources that makes these kinds of shows of force uncommon, in general. Besides the South China Sea trips, in the past decade, the only other instance of this kind of large-scale exercise in the Western Pacific was in 2017, when the USS Theodore Roosevelt joined the Ronald Reagan and Nimitz off Guam. Of course, the Navy has had individual carrier strike groups operating regularly throughout the Pacific over the years. That the Navy has two carriers in the South China Sea for the first time since 2014 is also notable since that year the Chinese government's construction of controversial man-made islands in the region increased significantly. These outposts have grown drastically matured in the interceding seven years and remain a key component of Beijing's strategy for enforcing its expansive territorial claims in the face of significant international opposition. "Working together with the Ronald Reagan carrier strike group provides advanced, high-end training opportunities that increase our warfighting readiness," Navy Captain Todd Cimicata, head of Carrier Air Wing 17, said in a statement. "Dual carrier operations demonstrate unique U.S. capabilities, increase carrier strike force command and control experience, and show our commitment to regional allies. Additionally, our operations reinforce the rights, freedoms, and lawful use of the sea and airspace guaranteed by international law."

