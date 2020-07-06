Military Aviation Journalist Jamie Hunter Has Touched Down At The War Zone

It's official, Jamie Hunter has joined The War Zone editorial team. He brings with him unmatched enthusiasm for military aviation and years of experience being on the cutting-edge of the defense aerospace world. Jamie is also one of the world's top flying photographers who is widely known within the aerospace community and among throngs of military aviation enthusiasts for brilliantly helming Combat Aircraft Monthly for over a decade.

A bit more about Jamie's background:

Jamie is an aviation photojournalist with over 25 years of experience. He has worked with many of the world’s leading air arms and flown in some of its most potent aircraft. His work has been published in the world’s leading aviation journals and has attracted an esteemed aerospace customer base around the world.