Military Aviation Journalist Jamie Hunter Has Touched Down At The War Zone
Jamie brings incredible experience and great enthusiasm for all things military aviation, along with his renowned photography, to our growing team.
It's official, Jamie Hunter has joined The War Zone editorial team. He brings with him unmatched enthusiasm for military aviation and years of experience being on the cutting-edge of the defense aerospace world. Jamie is also one of the world's top flying photographers who is widely known within the aerospace community and among throngs of military aviation enthusiasts for brilliantly helming Combat Aircraft Monthly for over a decade.
A bit more about Jamie's background:
Jamie is an aviation photojournalist with over 25 years of experience. He has worked with many of the world’s leading air arms and flown in some of its most potent aircraft. His work has been published in the world’s leading aviation journals and has attracted an esteemed aerospace customer base around the world.
"I'm incredibly excited to join the team at The War Zone, and to continue covering the incredible world of airpower and military technology with unprecedented insight and analysis."
With the massive expansion of TWZ's audience since its inception over four years ago, we are excited to meet reader demand with new additions to our full-time editorial staff, as well as introducing more select contributors. Not only will we be bringing you more of the same extremely in-depth defense and national security coverage, as well as the unique and exclusive perspectives you are accustomed to, but we will be expanding into new content types in the months ahead.
We are so excited to have Jamie as an integral part of the TWZ family. So, give him a warm welcome and strap in for some incredible content to come in the very new future.
Contact the author: Tyler@thedrive.com