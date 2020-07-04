Celebrate 4th Of July With This Exhilarating F/A-18 Super Hornet Cockpit Footage

Who needs fireworks when you have a pair of F414 afterburning turbofans, a steam catapult, and an AIM-120 missile to fire off?

By Tyler Rogoway
Instagram Screencap
Nothing screams "USA!" like exhilarating footage shot from inside the cockpit of a U.S. Navy F/A-18E Super Hornet. Set to a soundtrack by M83, this video has everything: high-speed flybys, intense canyon carving, sunset catapult launches—it even has a 'whooshing" AIM-120 AMRAAM launch right at the beat drop! 

Shot and edited by Lt. Richard Hanrahan, a Naval Aviator flying with VFA-87 "Golden Warriors," it is one of the best uses of 360 action-cam technology in the cockpit we have seen to date, and Instagram seems to agree. The Navy should just run this as a recruiting commercial. Why hire an agency at all when you have your own aircrews putting out this level of content?

Bonus clip! Another high-speed flyby, but this time with a high-g pullup that you can feel in your bones (advance to the second piece of content past the portrait):

Well done Lt. Hanrahan and the Golden Warriors and happy birthday America! 

Contact the author: Tyler@thedrive.com

