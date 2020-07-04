Bunker Talk: 4th Of July Edition!
We can talk about remote island outposts, submarine crew culture, geopolitics, autonomous wave-powered drones—you know, no big whoop.
By Tyler RogowayJuly 4, 2020
Happy 4th of July to all of our readers who celebrate it!
Welcome to Bunker Talk. This is a weekend open discussion post for the best commenting crew on the net, in which we can chat about all the stuff that went on this week that we didn't cover. We can also talk about the stuff we did. In other words, it's literally an off-topic thread.
The Bunker doors are slowly swinging open.
Discuss!
Contact the author: Tyler@thedrive.com
Don't forget to sign upYour Email Address
MORE TO READ
- RELATEDMajor Airfield Expansion On Wake Island Seen By Satellite As U.S. Preps For Pacific FightAmerica's remote island outpost in the Pacific is an essential fallback point for pushing airpower west during a major conflict.READ NOW
- RELATEDThe A-7 Attack Jet's Head Up Display Was A Revolution In Air Combat TechIt was the first use of a true Head Up Display on a U.S. combat aircraft and historic videos show just how it worked and how much they got right.READ NOW
- RELATEDThe Air Force Almost Got A Near Hypersonic Radar Plane Killing Cruise Missile Decades AgoThe primary goal was to give bombers, such as the B-52, a means to destroy Soviet air defense sites and airborne early warning and control aircraft.READ NOW
- RELATEDMysterious Wave Glider Spotted Off Florida Keys Had Electronic Intel Gathering System (Updated)The craft could be part of one of a number of programs aimed at providing persistent maritime surveillance coverage for the U.S. Navy.READ NOW
- RELATEDF-15EX Fighters To Get General Electric Engines Under Urgent Purchase By Air ForceThe service still plans to hold an open competition to formally decide on what engine will power the bulk of the jets.READ NOW