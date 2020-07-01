This Arizona Sheriff's Office Returned Most Of Its Russian-Designed "Traumatic Pistols"

Brazil-based Defenzia developed its D09, as well as its smaller caliber D11 model, from the PB-4 and markets it in the United States via a U.S. subsidiary, Defenzia USA. This separation from the original manufacturer certainly helps get around U.S. government sanctions and other restrictions on the importing of weapons and ammunition from Russia. Defenzia also says its particular versions are in service with security forces in Brazil, Germany, and Israel.

"We returned the bulk because we knew that we did not want to deploy them as an impact weapon for use on patrol by Deputies," Chief Deputy Thomas explained when asked about PCSO's decision to get rid of the bulk of their D09s. "We felt that a better use of the weapon system was with the illumination rounds for our search and rescue, noise flash rounds for SWAT and the impact rounds for riot situations in our jail."

"While the weapons were officially 'deployed' to patrol prior to our administration calling them back in, we did not have any uses of the weapons while deployed and we still do not," he continued. "They have only been used thus far in training scenarios or demonstrations."

It's worth noting, of course, that less-than-lethal weapons, especially those that use blunt trauma to neutralize their targets, such as those that fire rubber bullets, can cause serious injury or death if used improperly. There have been a number of instances where individuals protesting after the George Floyd killing, including journalists, suffered major injuries after getting hit with less-lethal projectiles. Infamously, in 2004, a Boston police officer killed Victoria Snelgrove, who had been out celebrating with the rest of the city after the Red Sox World Series win that year, after shooting her in the eye with an F.N. Model 303, which uses compressed air to fire riot control projectiles. An investigation later determined that the officer was not properly trained to use that weapon.

PSCO continues to deploy tasers and pepper spray as less-than-lethal options for its deputies. Critics have raised questions about possible risks to suspects from employing these weapons, as well as whether they lower the threshold for the use for force, to begin with. The ostensible goal, of course, of all of these less-lethal options, is to offer law enforcement personnel a practical alternative to using lethal force.

These debates are unlikely to be settled soon, though various law enforcement agencies are now reviewing their use of less-than-lethal weapons. But at least when it comes to the Pinal County Sheriff's Office and its relatively exotic "traumatic pistols," it had already been decided that it didn't want its deputies carrying them on routine patrols.

Contact the author: Joe@thedrive.com