“I think it’s important for us to first remember what the whole point of SHiELD is. The whole point of SHiELD is not an acquisition program where we’re turning out hundreds or tens of these laser systems for operational use," Heggemeier said. "What we’re trying to do with SHiELD is exactly answer those questions of: ‘Is laser technology mature enough to go on an airborne platform? Have we solved enough of those technical challenges that this is now a feasible thing?’ Because there is that concern."

The delays for the SHiELD program also comes amid concerns about another effort to develop a solid-state airborne laser weapon system capable of shooting down ballistic missiles during the initial boost phase of flight. That is when those missiles are at their slowest and their rocket motors are burning brightly, meaning they're more vulnerable to attack and easier to track. The plan had been to put this directed energy weapon on a drone to reduce the risks associated with getting close enough to a launch site, which could be deep inside heavily defended enemy territory, to actually carry out such an attack.

"As a weapon system to equip an airplane with the lasers we think necessary in terms of their power level …and get them to altitudes where atmospheric turbulence can be mitigated appropriately, that combination of things can’t go on one platform," Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering Mike Griffin said in May. "I’m extremely skeptical that we can put a large laser on an aircraft and use it to shoot down an adversary missile even from very close."

The Missile Defense Agency (MDA) had been running a Low Power Laser Demonstrator (LPLD) program as a risk reduction effort for this concept, which is set to end this year. Aviation Week's Defense Editor and friend of the War Zone Steve Trimble reported on June 30 that MDA now plans to transition that project to the High Energy Laser Scaling Initiative. That effort "appears focused on surface-based systems but includes options for airborne tech," he explained on Twitter.

"State-of-the-art power to weight ratio for HEL tech now is 1:30. So 1kW requires 30lb to product [sic; produce]," Trimble wrote in another Tweet. "Airborne systems need to be around 1:2-3. And scaled-up to 500kW-1MW. And capable of 60,000ft altitude."