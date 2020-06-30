Here's Who's In The Running To Build The Royal Air Force's First Loyal Wingman Drones

The U.K. Ministry of Defense plans to pick at least one of three competing designs in the next few months to proceed to the flight test phase of its program to develop loyal wingman-type drone prototypes. The goal of this effort is to demonstrate the feasibility of a low-cost unmanned aircraft that could potentially work together with the country's Eurofighter Typhoons and F-35B Joint Strike Fighters, as well as a future stealth fighter jet in the works now under the separate Tempest project. FlightGlobal was first to report on the latest developments with regards to Project Mosquito, a technology demonstration effort within the larger Lightweight Affordable Novel Combat Aircraft (LANCA) program, on June 30, 2020. The U.K.'s Defense Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl), an executive agency of the country's Ministry of Defense, is leading both of these projects.

"We anticipate being able to announce the results of the phase 2 evaluation later in the summer," Peter Stockel, the lead official for Dstl's Autonomous Systems and Innovation Autonomy Challenge, told FlightGlobal. Stockel added that all three entrants in the first phase – Boeing, a Blue Bear Systems Research-led team, and another partnership called Black Dawn, which includes the Belfast division of Bombardier Aerospace and Northrop Grumman U.K. – had submitted proposals for the second phase of the project. Dstl has left open the possibility that it could award new contracts to more than one of these contenders. None of the firms have revealed details about their prospective drone concepts, which they were contracted to be refined during the first phase of the program, which began last year. In July 2019, the U.K. Royal Air Force’s (RAF) Rapid Capabilities Office, together with Dstl, displayed models representing a notional design at that year's Royal International Air Tattoo.

Dstl Models of notional LANCA drones seen on display at the 2019 Royal International Air Tattoo.

The models featured a relatively narrow fuselage with swept wings and a v-tail. It appeared to have some low-observable (stealthy) features, including a top-mounted air intake with an angled front edge, chine line that bisects the upper and low fuselage, and a shrouded exhaust. This was a somewhat more simplistic design than the ones previously featured in concept art that the U.K. Ministry of Defense had previously released for the LANCA program, which first emerged publicly in 2017.

Dstl Earlier LANCA concept art.