Mysterious Wave Glider Spotted Off Florida Keys Had Electronic Intel Gathering System

The momentum of the currents propels the underwater float, pulling the entire system along. In the case of Liquid Robotics' design, the float on the surface also has solar panels that can provide power to a small motor to provide auxiliary propulsion, if necessary. The video below shows how the basic design works.

Our friend H.I. Sutton, an expert on all things that sail under the waves, was first to identify the underlying craft as most likely a Liquid Robotics Wave Glider. The "float" seen bobbing the surface is just one part of the complete system and is linked via a 26-foot-long cable to another one underwater.

"I have no idea what it is," Scott says in the video. "Its got transponders on it. It looks like its got antennas."

FishMonster Magazine , which is "all about the fishing, diving and boating lifestyle in the Florida Keys, Cuba and the Bahamas," posted the video on its Facebook page on June 24, 2020. Captain Marlin Scott narrates the video from his boat, the Premium Time, which operates as part of FishMonster Charters .

Last week, boaters sailing off the Florida Keys caught sight of an unusual small unmanned surface vessel festooned with antennas. By every indication, the craft appears to be Wave Glider from Liquid Robotics, which is now a division of Boeing. Its configuration, including a prominent antenna array associated with electronic intelligence-gathering systems, points to its involvement in one of a number of persistent maritime surveillance projects, which have been a growing area of interest for the U.S. military, and for the U.S. Navy in particular , in recent years.

The example that Captain Scott and his passengers spotted off the Keys has a number of features that do not appear on any of the Wave Gliders in any of Liquid Robotics promotional materials. Most notably, it has an antenna array mounted on an x-shaped frame fitted to the top of the float on the surface.

via H.I. Sutton A closer look at the Wave Glider spotted off Key West.

This type of antenna is most commonly associated with relatively compact electronic support measures and signals intelligence systems with direction-finding capabilities. The U.S. military employs a number of systems that use these types of antennas, including the U.S. Army's man-portable Wolfhound signals intelligence system.

US Army Members of the US Army hold antennas associated with the Wolfhound system during a training event in Afghanistan.

There is also a circular, dome-shaped antenna toward the rear of the float, which could house a satellite communications system or some form of tracking transponder. A satellite communication system would allow the craft to transmit whatever data it is collecting to other locations for additional processing and to simply allow for remote monitoring. A transponder would also allow personnel elsewhere to keep tabs on the status of the Wave Glider. Other thin whip antennas and protrusions, which might also hold antennas, are visible, as is what appears to be the float's solar panel. There are no features that clearly identify the craft's owner, its specific purpose, or whether or not this is part of a test or experiment. However, the configuration very likely point's a military operator and mission. Forbes noted that at least as early as 2011, the U.S. Navy had announced plans to use Liquid Robotics' Wave Glider as part of its Sensor Hosting Autonomous Research Craft (SHARC) program together with a Towed Integrated "L" (TAIL) acoustic sensor array. The manufacturer has also highlighted how the unmanned craft can carry and deploy small towed sonar arrays, as well. The goal of the SHARC effort is to "provide the fleet with a low cost, asymmetric advantage in support of multiple classified missions," according to the Navy's most recent budget request for the 2021 Fiscal Year, the relevant portions of which are seen below. "This includes persistent, autonomous situational awareness and early warning of submarines or related submarine activity in potential support of TASWO/TRAPS as well as broad area, clandestine implementation of capabilities that enhance Intelligence Preparation of the Battlefield (IPB) and strike missions."

USN

USN

USN