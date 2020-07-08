We Talk Killer Drones And The Future Of Unmanned Warfare With AeroVironment's Steve Gitlin

Tyler: Are you seeing enhanced interest in it now that the space domain is becoming so openly contested?

Steve: Well, so I'm not in a position to speak to how... From renewed interest of space is influencing the reaction to this platform. The benefits of this platform stand alone; incremental bandwidth, remote observation, 24/7 surveillance capability, all those kinds of things are very valuable to a wide variety of customers, whether there's a lot going on in space or not.

So we think that stratosphere is an un-tapped resource and we are aiming to be the ones to unlock that and then be able to deploy the technology in conjunction with our partners for the commercial market, and then on our own or with other partners, as the case may be, in the defense market.

Tyler: What type of altitudes are we talking about when it's up there on station?

Steve: 65,000 feet.

Tyler: So Global Hawk territory… Definitely is a lot of line of sight up there...

Where do you see the industry heading on the defense side? Both in terms of the lower-tier end of the drone space and just in general? Where do you see things heading in this unmanned space that's become so dominant in our everyday lives?

Steve: Well like I said earlier, it's hard to imagine a future where unmanned systems are not ubiquitous in society. We have been able to pioneer these market segments of tactical unmanned aircraft systems, tactical missile systems, and HAPS, and we believe we're at the very, very early stages of adoption in those. Obviously that's the case in HAPS because we're still in the development stage, but even with the kind of reach we've achieved in tactical and aircraft systems, we sell to all branches of the U.S. DOD, 45+ allied customers around the world. We currently only sell the Switchblade to the U.S. government and that's not yet been approved for export, but we believe at some point that capability is just going be too valuable not to be almost everywhere in every military force around the world, especially because at the tactical end of it, it's much more affordable than the much larger, much more costly systems like the one you mentioned, at the high-altitude. Not a lot of countries can afford those.

So as we introduce more capabilities, we're constantly developing new innovative systems. We're really fortunate to be living at the intersection of these four future lining technologies of robotics, sensors, software analytics, and connectivity, and to be able to develop these advanced solutions to integrate those and take advantage of the developments in other industries such as smartphones with batteries and sensors and software development and put those together in very robust and reliable solutions that ultimately, when a warfighter reaches into the rucksack to pull out a Raven system, they've gotta know it works, and their lives may very well depend on that.

So developing more capabilities that go into those systems like the ones we talked about before, whether it be enabling operations in denied airspace against great peers or delivering specific kinds of payloads to different areas, there's going be a lot more of that in the future and we're fortunate to be in a very sweet spot in the market to help create that reality.

Tyler: Your company is probably known best for devolving the unmanned aerial capabilities down to the individual warfighter, at least from my perspective. Do you see that becoming maybe even a larger trend in the decade that we're in now, in the near future?… Basically what I'm saying is are we going to move further away from high-end platforms like say an F-16 that needs to hit a target with a $30,000-$40,000 laser-guided bomb in support of ground troops when you can do it with a Switchblade by a guy right there on the front line. Do you see that as the strategy going forward or where do you see your company in that area?

Steve: So you mentioned a term earlier that we use a lot to describe what our innovations have done, the democratization. In our sense, it's democratizing the access to information and the ability to take action. So if you think about what our small unmanned systems or tactical systems like Raven and Puma, and Wasp have done, those are to, let's say reconnaissance satellites, what smartphones are to mainframe computers, if you follow the comparison.

Mainframes were few and far between, extremely expensive, very limited in access, and someone else controlled them, just like the strategic assets. Smartphones are in your pocket, so any time of the day, if you need to find out who won the 1962 National League Playoffs, you can find that out now. Information is democratized all of a sudden. That's precisely the way our unmanned aircraft systems are operating on the front line. If we're a squad somewhere and we come across some obstacle and we wanna know whether we need to go right at the fork or left at the fork, we don't have to take the chance, we don't have to wait for some other asset to be made available that may be two hours away and the situation can change dramatically. We can simply deploy a Raven, and in a couple of minutes, we'll know the answer and we can make the decision, and the outcomes are much better.

Similarly, if we come under fire from a sniper somewhere, we're gonna duck and cover, and we can either call in an Apache from some base if it's indeed available, and if it is, it's likely not gonna be there right away, or you can send me out there and put me in harm's way and I can just see if I can find the threat. Now with Switchblade, you can deploy it, find a threat and neutralize it before the sniper has the ability to blend into the countryside, for example.

So, that democratization of the access to situational awareness and actionable intelligence and the ability to respond quickly and accurately with a precision strike is kind of like taking an air squadron from the deck of a carrier and putting it in your rucksack, if you think about it broadly. We're not saying for a minute that it replaces the other, but it takes airpower and puts it into the rucksack with a very tactical reach.

Similarly, integrating these systems as I described into armored personnel carriers or armored vehicles takes an air squadron and puts it on a vehicle. This air squadron is small, it is relatively low-cost compared to other air—actually fraction of the cost of other aircraft. Not anywhere near the same capabilities, but enough capability to dramatically extend what those small teams can do and how they can keep themselves safe on the frontline.