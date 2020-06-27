The A-7 Corsair II's Heads Up Display Was A Revolution In Air Combat

Roughly over a decade and a half later, this capability would become a staple on many U.S. fighters, especially those that used the LANTIRN system , such as the Block 40 F-16C/D and the F-15E . The F/A-18 Hornet also had this capability via its AAS-38A/B Nite Hawk pod and its raster-scan HUD.

The A-7 would continue to make history in terms of pilot visual and targeting aids with the introduction of the first raster scan/CRT HUD that allowed for video imagery, as well as HUD symbology, to be projected in front of the pilot. As such, video from a forward-looking infrared (FLIR) pod could be projected into the pilot's forward field of view, giving them a degree of night vision. When tied to terrain-following radar, precision all-weather, day-night attack capability was had. The FLIR pods could also be used to verify targets via a zoom function. This program was known as the A-7E Target Recognition Attack Multisensor (TRAM) configuration.

In many ways, the A-7 was ahead of its time, with its incredible mix of extreme range, payload, avionics, and overall efficiency. What it didn't have going for it was looks or speed, which can be a deadly mix of deficiencies for a tactical jet trying to survive in a fighter pilot-Pentagon. I often muse that such an aircraft in updated form would have been extremely valuable during the Global War On Terror. And of course, the A-7 could have turned into a higher-performance, even more advanced machine via the A-7F Strikefighter, but this never came to pass. It turned out to be yet another instance of 'what could have been.' You can read all about it in this prior feature of mine

Regardless, one has to hand it to Elliott and Marconi, as well as the entire A-7 team, for getting the HUD so right on its first try. They truly changed air combat forever in the process.

