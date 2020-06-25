Incredible Lecture By F-14 Designer Explains Why The Tomcat Owes A Lot To The F-111

Last year, we posted a video of a downright awesome lecture by test pilot Paul Metz, the person ever to fly the YF-23 and the F-22, that was put on by the Western Museum Of Flight in Torrance, California, with a seniors group in attendance publishing the presentation. Very unique insights were had on the Advanced Tactical Fighter (ATF) program and why the YF-23 lost to the YF-22. Now, we have another video to share from the same group of retired Northrop Grumman Vice President and F-14 Tomcat designer Mike Ciminera that explains just how innovative and big a push forward technologically the Tomcat really was. It is among the very best videos on the Tomcat I have ever seen.

Ciminera starts with a short overview of the dawn of swing-wing technology and moves to the F-111B debacle that gave birth to the VFX program in the late 1960s. The VFX would become the F-14 Tomcat. Ciminera notes that his team of designers made over 6,000 design configurations as part of their effort to come up with the winning airframe for the VFX competition. He goes into detail on the menagerie of flight control surfaces and fairings that were used to make the huge jet maneuver like a nimble fighter and also fly at high speed over long distances while loaded with missiles as it did. So much is made of the evolutionary relationship between the F-14 and the F-111 and just how big of a leap in swing-wing design the F-14 was even though it was developed, first flew, and was operational within a decade of the F-111 doing the same. Even the differences in the two types' complex air inlet systems are discussed.

The Grumman veteran then goes into the weapon systems on the Tomcat, including how the E-2 Hawkeye and F-14 Tomcat became an uncannily capable team that allowed for new tactics and procedures to be implemented that were not possible before the Tomcat hit the fleet. He continues on to give commentary on a company montage video and in the question and answer period it really hits home just how amazing a feat the Tomcat's design was, especially in terms of its complex swing-wing configuration.

Ciminera fully attests that the advent of the F-14 as we know it would not have been at all possible without the existence of the F-111 and a helping hand from the General Dynamics team that designed it:

"We learned from the F-111B... Without the F-111B we wouldn't have been this smart."

Check out the fascinating lecture in full below: