Behold The Controversial $1.1M Paint Job On The United Kingdom's Version Of  Air Force One

"The RAF Voyager used by the royal family and the PM [Prime Minister is currently in Cambridgeshire for pre-planned repainting," Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesperson had told The Guardian newspaper on June 24, 2020. "This will mean that the plane can better represent the U.K. around the world with national branding, which will be in line with many other leaders’ planes."

It's not clear whether Johnson, who became Prime Minister in July 2019, ordered the change, or if it had been in the works beforehand. "Why does it have to be grey?" he had lamented in 2018 when he was the United Kingdom's Foreign Secretary. At that time he was advocating for a dedicated VIP plane for the country's Foreign Office.

"What I will say about the Voyager, I think it’s great, but it seems to be very difficult to get hold of. It never seems to be available," he added at the time. "I don’t know who uses it, but it never seems to be available."

The cost of the new paint job has already received significant criticism in a time of tight U.K. budgets and global economic downturn due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it's also unclear if the price of repainting the aircraft is already covered in the terms of the U.K. Ministry of Defense's existing deal with AirTanker, a European consortium that includes Airbus. That firm leases nine Voyagers to the RAF, including ZZ336.