Congress Pushes Navy To Add Hypersonic Missiles To Its Stealthy Destroyers

This could raise concerns that a near-peer nuclear-armed adversary, such as Russia or China, might mistake the missile for one carrying a nuclear weapon, or otherwise feel compelled to treat it as such, rather than risk not being able to respond in kind. Critics of the new W76-2 low yield warhead for the Trident D5 submarine-launched ballistic missile, which is now in service on Ohio class SSBNs, have expressed similar fears about how an enemy would interpret the launch of one of those weapons, since there would be no realistic way to verify the warhead type until it detonated. Russia has already publicly said that it will treat it any employment of the W76-2 the same way it would treat the use of any other nuclear weapon.

Interestingly, in a summary of its proposals, the Strategic Forces Subcommittee also calls for the addition of the Conventional Prompt Strike missiles to the Zumwalts in order "to address miscalculation and ambiguity concerns." These missiles have the potential to look just like any other ballistic missile to an opponent's early warning systems at the time of launch. It could be hard, if not impossible, to know that a submarine firing one of the weapons is Virginia class or an Ohio class SSGN, rather than Ohio class ballistic missile submarine , or SSBN, or a future Columbia class ballistic missile boat .

Removing the AGSs and replacing them with some other weapon is something that many, including the War Zone, have proposed in the past. Adding the Conventional Prompt Strike missiles would certainly be in keeping with the Navy's desire to have the Zumwalts focus on stand-off attacks against enemy ships and targets on land.

At least right now, there are no nuclear weapons available for Navy surface ships, meaning that there would be no ambiguity about whether a Zumwalt armed with the Conventional Prompt Strike missiles had fired something else. There has been discussion of adding a new nuclear-armed cruise missile to these destroyers, but the launch signature of that weapon would be different. That would, however, undoubtedly raise concerns about whether the ship's launch of a conventionally armed cruise missile, such as the Tomahawk, would then be confused for a nuclear strike. Critics have brought up similar fears with regards to the deployment of a new air-launched nuclear cruise missile, despite U.S. bombers having employed conventional air-launched cruise missiles in combat for decades without any apparent issues, though never against a peer state.

Beyond all of this, there is also a question of how useful a fleet of just three Zumwalts might be for providing this kind of strike capability. Last year the Navy decided to assign the trio of destroyers to a developmental unit, Surface Development Squadron One, where their main job will be testing and evaluating new weapons and systems, as well as tactics, techniques, and procedures for surface ships. Of course, this would not necessarily preclude them from deploying operationally, as needed.

The small size of the class could also exacerbate the already likely high cost burden associated with integrating a whole new VLS and refitting the deck space that goes all the way down to the keel. The Zumwalts have already long been over budget and behind schedule. One would imagine that it would be easier to integrate the Conventional Prompt Strike missiles onto a new class of surface ships, such as the future Large Surface Combatant, which could be designed from the beginning with large modular vertical launch tubes to accommodate various weapons. Unfortunately, those ships are still years away from becoming a reality.

Of course, all of this is dependent on this provision becoming law. The House Armed Services Committee still needs to craft a final draft of the NDAA and make sure it aligns with the version now progressing through the Senate. After that, both chambers would need to pass it and President Donald Trump would have to sign it.

That being said, the fact that this appears to be a direct follow-on to a provision that did successfully make it into the Fiscal Year 2020 NDAA, based on information and recommendations the Navy provided earlier this year, suggests that there is some bipartisan consensus on this issue already. If this does become law, the future of the Navy's hypersonic weapons plans and the future of the Zumwalt class destroyers could be set to change significantly in the coming years.

