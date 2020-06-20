Bunker Talk: Let's Chat About All The Stories We Did And Didn't Cover This Week
We can talk about the F-117's weapons, submarine social hierarchy, geopolitics, mysterious 737 test jets—you know, no big whoop.
By Tyler RogowayJune 20, 2020
Welcome to Bunker Talk. This is a weekend open discussion post for the best commenting crew on the net, in which we can chat about all the stuff that went on this week that we didn't cover. We can also talk about the stuff we did. In other words, it's literally an off-topic thread.
The Bunker doors are slowly swinging open.
Discuss!
Contact the author: Tyler@thedrive.com
