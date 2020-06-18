Russian MiG-29 And Su-24 Combat Jets Caught In-Flight At Libyan Base In New Satellite Images

New imagery has caught MiG-29 Fulcrums and Su-24 Fencers in the air at Al Jufrah Air Base in Libya. This, along with other details seen in the images, highlight the increasing activity at the base since Russia sent at least 14 combat jets, in total, to the North African country last month to support Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar. It also underscores that the jets themselves are now actively flying.

U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) released two new images of Al Jufrah, which it said were taken on June 18, 2020, one of which showed an Su-24 Fencer taking off from the base. The other one showed a MiG-29 parked in front of a hardened aircraft shelter, as well as P-18 Spoon Rest radar. The P-18 is a long-range surveillance radar that can be used for early warning and to provide general increased situational awareness and air traffic control.

AFRICOM

AFRICOM

"Russia's sustained involvement in Libya increases the violence and delays a political solution," U.S. Marine Corps Brigadier General Bradford Gering, the director of operations at AFRICOM, said in a press release accompanying the images. "Russia continues to push for a strategic foothold on NATO's southern flank and this is at the expense of innocent Libyan lives." On June 17, the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), a Washington, D.C.-based think tank, released its own analysis of activities at Al Jufrah based on satellite imagery it had obtained from Planet Labs and Maxar Technologies. This includes one shot from Maxar, dated June 8, showing a MiG-29 in flight over the base.

An Su-24 taxing at the base is also seen in that imagery, as well as the arrival of additional personnel in recent weeks. Images dated May 28 also appear to show the presence of a portion of a battery of 130mm howitzers and Pantsir-S1 surface-to-air missile systems. None of these weapons seemed to be in a deployed state to protect the base, however. Pictures and videos that appeared on social media earlier in May reportedly showed forces aligned with Haftar's Libyan National Army (LNA), including private military contractors (PMC) with strong ties, if not direct links, to Russia's intelligence services, fleeing northwestern Libya toward the broader Al Jufrah region. The convoys seen in those photos and video clips contained at least one United Arab Emirates-supplied Pantsir-S1.

LNA forces have lost significant ground in recent months to groups aligned with the United Nations-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA), which is now receiving extensive support from Turkey. Turkish Bayraktar TB2 armed drones have been a particularly important factor in the GNA's recent routs of the LNA. The LNA has its own foreign backers, including Russia, the UAE, and Egypt. The GNA is now primarily focused on re-capturing the strategic central coastal city of Sirte from the LNA. Pictures emerged on social media purportedly showing one of the Russian MiG-29s flying near there last week. "A MiG-29 was also photographed operating in the vicinity of the city of Sirte, Libya," AFRICOM's statement noted, indicating that these images were indeed legitimate.