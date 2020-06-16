Air Force Says These Are Its Options For Hiring Private Aerial Refueling Companies

"Air refueling is a critical capability which sustains Joint force readiness and enables global power projection in support of all National Defense Strategy mission areas," the report says in its executive summary. "Recent testimony by the Commander, USTRANSCOM [U.S. Transportation Command] indicates the aerial refueling fleet is their most-stressed capability and number one readiness concern." "Degraded readiness of the existing aerial refueling force, delays in delivery of capable KC-46s, planned force structure reductions of KC-10s and KC-135s, and forecasted increases in aerial refueling demand indicate a critical and deepening shortfall in taskable aerial refueling aircraft and aircrews, especially over the next 5-7 years," it continues.

USAF A KC-10A refuels a KC-46A, while a KC-135R flies in the foreground.

It's worth noting that Air Force aerial refueling tankers routinely support U.S. Navy and Marine Corps aircraft during combat operations and non-combat activities, such as training and long-distance movements, as well as providing similar support to American allies and partners overseas. With this in mind, the U.S. military's joint service Transportation Command (TRANSCOM), in cooperation with the Air Force's Air Mobility Command (AMC), which oversees the bulk of the service's tankers, has been in charge of exploring the use of contractors to make up for possible future shortfalls in available aerial refueling support. It's also important to note that the Navy has been employing private contractor Omega Air Refueling support non-combat activities since 2001. However, the Navy, as well as the U.S. Marine Corps, employ the probe-and-drogue aerial refueling method, while the Air Force uses the boom method. TRANSCOM and the Air Force need boom-equipped tankers, though possibly with secondary probe-and-drogue capability, to meet their requirements, which you can read about in more detail in this past War Zone piece. Omega only recently began introducing tankers with booms into its fleets.

USAF A briefing slide showing the Air Force's draft requirements for a potential aerial refueling services contract, as of December 2019.

TRANSCOM did initial market research in 2018, before consulting directly with the AMC. The two organizations established the Commercial Air Refueling Working Group to further explore available options in 2019. That year, after multiple discussions with representatives from private industry, the Working Group crafted five possible contracting options, which are as follows. Just give contractors Air Force tankers to use The first proposed option is simply to have contractors fly Air Force tankers as part of a government-owned, contractor-operated (GOCO) arrangement. This is a concept the U.S. military as a whole routinely employs for various activities, including aerial intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance operations. The Air Force's report notes that there are potential legal and regulatory hurdles to implementing this course of action, as well as all of the other four proposals, which could at best delay or at worst prohibit the service from pursuing it. In this particular case, the main challenge would be in the time necessary to certify contractors to operate U.S. government-owned aircraft. On top of that, it's not clear if this plan would be viable at all given that the primary issue is a lack of available tankers, not personnel, as well as the age of the aircraft in service now. "The USAF does not have, at this time, any excess tanker aircraft available to provide to a contractor under a contract for services," the report notes. "Additionally, because of service life issues identified with legacy tanker airframes, further study is needed to determine whether these aircraft would be viable for contract air refueling service." The report does say that this might be a useful interim option, if "excess legacy aircraft are available" and "the cost and feasibility hurdles to extending the life of legacy aircraft, and commercial sources of qualified personnel can be overcome," to provide time to pursue a more permanent option. The Air Force estimated it would take between 12 and 18 months to implement this strategy after awarding a contract. Sell or lease surplus tankers to contractors The second potential course of action the report outlined is to sell or lease surplus aerial refueling tankers to private contractors. At present, there are 14 KC-135Rs at the Bone Yard at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Arizona, as well as numerous older KC-135 models, though the exact state of these aircraft is unclear. Additional KC-135Rs, as well as KC-10As, could become available to private companies when and if the Air Force is able to proceed with its retirement plans for those aircraft.

kitmasterbloke via Flickr KC-135s, among other aircraft, in storage at the Bone Yard at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base.