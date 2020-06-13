Watch Giant DC-10 Fire Bombers Make Intense Attack Runs On Arizona's Multiple Blazes

You can read more about these awesome life and property saving converted DC-10 tankers, as well as check out some of their most incredible drops, in these past posts of mine.

While the DC-10s held the mantle of the world's biggest aerial firefighting aircraft after Evergreen retired its largely passed-over, but way ahead of its time 747-100 VLAT, the 747 has regained the crown once again, with a 747-400 now in service with the Global Supertanker. Still, the 10 Tanker DC-10s are battle-proven after nearly a decade and a half of service and their 12,000 gallons of retardant can go a long way when trying to keep a fire from spreading into sensitive areas.

Check out 10 Tanker's latest report from the front lines of the Arizona fires here.

A huge thanks to 10 Tanker team and all the crews fighting fires out west, both in the air and on the ground!

UPDATE:

Our friend Chris Clarke just posted this video of what looks like a real near disaster (at the very least a code brown) when a BAe-146 tanker barely made it past a ridgeline after dropping its retardant: