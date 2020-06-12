France Just Test Fired A Submarine Launched Ballistic Missile In The Atlantic

It would be interesting to know if the Cobra Ball was recording the test on behalf of the French or if it was collecting intelligence on its own.

Beyond potentially testing France's latest and most advanced SLBM, which will represent the backbone of the country's nuclear deterrent for decades to come, the launch also serves as a reminder to France's potential foes that it possesses an extremely potent second-strike nuclear capability. Each Triumphant class submarine carries 16 SLBMs, each of which is capable of carrying up to six (possibly even ten) multiple independently targetable reentry vehicles (MIRVs).

We will update this post as more information on the test comes available.

