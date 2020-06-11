Senate Looks To Block Many Of The Pentagon's "Tough Choices" Airpower Cuts In Next Budget

When the Pentagon released its budget proposal for the upcoming 2021 Fiscal Year it included a number of significant planned cuts to military aviation programs across the services. As The War Zone noted at the time, Congress still had to approve those divestments and, in many cases, they looked set to face major opposition from legislators.

Now, the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) has signed off on a draft version of the annual defense policy bill, or National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which, as expected, seeks to block many of the proposed cuts, if it gets passed and signed into law. The House of Representatives will still need to craft their own bill and make sure it aligns with the Senate version, before a full vote can take place, as well. However, only two of the 27 SASC members voted against this Senate draft, underscoring that there is wide agreement across party lines in prohibiting the U.S. military from getting rid of various aircraft, at least for another year.