When You Get "Killed" In A Chinese Wargame Smoke Pops Out The Top Of Your Helmet

Early versions of MILES presented opportunities for troops to cheat by turning the sensors off and then on again to stop the noise. Later versions of this system, as well as those in use elsewhere around the world, have instituted methods to prevent this, such as forcing the individual to remove a key from the laser on the weapon, disabling it, and then inserting it into a separate box to stop the ringing. Some variants require the wearer to physically lie down on their back to cut off the sound. Some more advanced versions are even networked and will alert commanders and exercise controllers of kills remotely.

As long as it accurately registers a hit, the Chinese system offers a different way of making it abundantly clear when an individual gets knocked out, at least initially. It's not clear if they could wait out the relatively short burn time on the smoke canister and then get back in the fight or if the laser on their weapon gets disable somehow in the process, as well. It's also a much more visual display than troops would get on an actual battlefield, where it might be unclear if an enemy is actually neutralized, especially during firefights at extended ranges.

The CCTV segment also offers some broader views of Zhurihe. Directly adjacent to that urban training area that is the focus of the television program is another section featuring a full-scale cloverleaf highway interchange and an additional cluster of buildings that, provocatively, includes a replica of the Presidential Office Building in Taipei, Taiwan, as well as the Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs. None of these structures appear in the footage, but it does show another particularly odd feature at Zhurihe, a sub-scale recreation of France's Eiffel Tower.