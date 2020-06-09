Watch Russian Troops Snuff Out An Oil Well Blaze With An Anti-Tank Gun

The Soviets made further improvements to the MT-12, including the MT-12R with a small RLPK-1 ground-surveillance radar to help find targets hidden behind smoke, dust, or just bad weather, as well as the MT-12K, which had a laser designator, allowing it to fire beam-riding gun-launched anti-tank missiles.

In the 1980s, the Soviet Union even developed a larger, more capable towed anti-tank gun, the 2A45 Sprut, followed by an improved 2A45M variant. These are both 125mm guns and use the same ammunition as the guns on Russia's T-72, T-80, and T-90s main battle tanks.

As is clearly evidenced by the MT-12's appearance at the oil well fire in Irkutsk, the Russian Army continues to keep some of those guns available, at least in storage, for potential use. The 2A45s also technically remain in service. While considered obsolete by much of the world, the guns certainly do offer a relatively low-cost way of increasing static defenses against both armored vehicles and softer targets. Flying one of the guns out to Siberia also highlights how they can be brought forward areas to provide additional firepower.

The oil well workers in the Ust-Kutsky district were no doubt very pleased that the Russian Army still keeps some of these weapons on hand, even if they never get used for their primary purpose of destroying armored vehicles and engaging other targets on the battlefield.

Contact the author: joe@thedrive.com