F-35's Gear Collapses After Landing At Hill Air Force Base

The landing gear of an F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 388th Fighter Wing collapsed today after landing on the runway here following a routine training flight. The pilot egressed the aircraft and is undergoing a routine medical evaluation.

In response to the incident, the runway is currently closed and aircraft from Hill AFB in flight at the time of the incident have been diverted to other airports. Additional training flights have been paused until the runway reopens.

A formal safety review board will investigate the incident.

