F-35's Gear Collapses After Landing At Hill Air Force Base
The aircraft was finishing up a routine training mission when the mishap occurred.
Details remain limited, but an F-35A's landing gear collapsed after touching down at Hill Air Force Base in Utah. We reached out to Hill's 75th Air Base Wing for more information. Below is their official statement:
The landing gear of an F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 388th Fighter Wing collapsed today after landing on the runway here following a routine training flight. The pilot egressed the aircraft and is undergoing a routine medical evaluation.
In response to the incident, the runway is currently closed and aircraft from Hill AFB in flight at the time of the incident have been diverted to other airports. Additional training flights have been paused until the runway reopens.
A formal safety review board will investigate the incident.
This is the second major F-35A mishap in a matter of weeks after one crashed at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida during landing following a routine training mission on May 20th, 2020. Like this latest incident, thankfully the pilot survived that one, as well.
Another F-35 suffered a gear malfunction after landing less than two years ago. That aircraft ended up with its nose on the tarmac at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida.
We will update this post as more information about the mishap comes available.
