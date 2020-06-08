Pentagon Has Tested A Suicide Drone That Gets To Its Target Area At Hypersonic Speed

Steve Trimble, Aviation Week's Defense Editor and a good friend of The War Zone, first reported on the new details about Vintage Racer after spotting the picture of McCarthy at Association of the U.S. Army's (AUSA) top annual conference and exhibition in Washington, D.C. last year. The picture was taken on Oct. 14, 2019. The program itself dates back to at least the 2017 Fiscal Year, according to Pentagon budget documents, with the Office of the Secretary of Defense receiving $2.5 million in the 2017 Fiscal Year and another $1.2 million in the 2018 Fiscal Year for the project.

The Pentagon tested a loitering munition, more commonly referred to as a suicide drone , last year that will arrive over its designated target area at hypersonic speeds. It has since turned the project over to the U.S. Army for further development. Additional details about the program, dubbed Vintage Racer, have now emerged in an official picture showing Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy discussing it, as well as other advanced weapon systems.

"Vintage Racer matured an advanced capability to prosecute targets of interest," a brief note about the project in the Pentagon's 2021 Budget Request says about the program. "The project successfully validated aerodynamic design with wind tunnel testing and integrated a guidance subsystem for targeted kinetic effects before culminating in a FY 2019 flight test. Documentation and prototype technologies transitioned to the U.S. Army for additional development and follow-on acquisition activities."

Other budget documents say that there were originally plans for a flight demonstration in the 2018 Fiscal Year. This schedule appears to have gotten pushed back a year for unknown reasons. In addition, the 2019 Fiscal Year ended on Sept. 30, 2019, meaning that it is possible that the Army may have taken ownership of the project by the time McCarthy got the information about it at the AUSA event in Washington.

The entry on Vintage Racer from the Pentagon's 2020 budget request. Seen listed is the funding, in millions of dollars, that the program received in the 2018 Fiscal Year.

The entry on Vintage Racer from the Pentagon's 2019 budget request. Seen listed is the funding, in millions of dollars, that the program received in the 2017 Fiscal Year.

The picture of the Army Secretary at that event shows him standing in front of a small table talking with other individuals with a print out of a Vintage Racer briefing slide in front of him. A small model of the Common Hypersonic Glide Body (C-HGB) hypersonic boost-glide vehicle, which the service is developing as the warhead for its ground-launched Long Range Hypersonic Weapon (LRHW) together with the U.S. Navy, as well as a kinetic projectile similar to those fired from electromagnetic railguns, such as the one the Army has been experimenting with in recent years, are also seen. A number of metal objects with holes burned in them, including what appears to be a section of a barrel from a 155mm howitzer, possibly from a laser directed energy weapon , are also present.

Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy at the 2019 Association of the US Army conference and exhibition on Oct. 14, 2019. His right hand is rest on a printout of a Vintage Racer briefing slide.

Trimble highlighted that the Vintage Racer briefing slide also has "Loitering Weapon System (LWS) Overview" in its title, as well as six large bullet points – Hypersonic Ingress, Survivable, Time Over Target, Multi-role, Modular payload, and Cost Imposition Strategy – each with a number of sub-bullet points. Aviation Week was later able to enhance the image to be able to read all of these additional highlights.

"Hypersonic Ingress" indicates the Vintage Racer loitering munition has the ability to get its target at hypersonic speeds, defined as above Mach 5. It's not clear how the munition gets to the target area at these speeds, but a ballistic missile seems most plausible based on the information publicly available now. An air-breathing hypersonic cruise missile could be another option, but this seems less likely given the high cost and complexity associated with those types of weapons and their current developmental state. It's also not clear from the Pentagon budget documents if the Office of the Secretary of Defense conducted a full flight test of the complete system or just the loitering munition component.

Advanced maneuvering hypersonic weapons are, by their nature, highly survivable based on their sheer speed, as well as their generally level atmospheric flight trajectories and their high degrees of maneuverability. This allows them to penetrate past dense integrated air defenses. This all makes them ideal for time-sensitive strikes, as well as engaging otherwise critical targets in denied areas, since opponents have little time to relocate or otherwise take cover or even attempt to shoot down the incoming weapon, which is a difficult prospect, in general.

Meanwhile, ballistic missiles can still travel at hypersonic speeds and can be difficult to defend against, but are less survivable in most cases than their more advanced hypersonic counterparts. The briefing slide Secretary McCarthy saw last October also indicated that the Vintage Racer munition would have a stealthy radar cross-section and an overall "low signature," which could also refer to other features to reduce its infrared, visual, and acoustic signatures, making it even harder to detect.

In either case, adding a loitering capability to the mix, extending the munition's "time over target" to between 60 and 90 minutes according to the briefing slide from the 2019 AUSA conference, could provide additional benefits. The launching unit would not necessarily need to know the exact location of the target before firing the weapon, which could then use its own multi-mode guidance system to seek it out and destroy it.

With a two-way satellite data-link, it is possible that an individual safely back at the launch site or in a separate command center could use a man-in-the-loop control system to actually guide it into the desired target, as well. This kind of capability, which Israel has pioneered, would offer additional accuracy, especially against moving targets, as well as offering the ability to shift focus rapidly if another, higher priority threat emerges. It can also help in avoiding collateral damage, by allowing the controller to abort the strike, even when the weapon is very close to impact, should innocent bystanders enter the area.

The video below shows the man-in-the-loop capabilities of the Israel Aerospace Industries Green Dragon, a tactical loitering munition.