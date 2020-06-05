Air Force Is Looking Beyond Traditional Orbits To Get An Upper Hand In Space

The Air Force is running an internal competition to pick a new project to explore potential military activities in new areas of space. In the running are proposed efforts to examine the potential uses of very low orbits around the Earth, as well as operations in cislunar space between the Earth and the Moon where there are growing concerns about future competition with potential adversaries, especially China. Air Force Colonel Eric Felt, head of the Air Force Research Laboratory's (AFRL) Space Vehicles Directorate, revealed the contest during an online event that Space News hosted on June 5, 2020. Felt said that four separate teams within his directorate had crafted possible projects and that he could pick a winner in July. The winning pitch will get funding in order to carry out a demonstration.

"The best payoff is coming from things that we’re not currently doing in space today," Felt said. He did not offer specific details about what the four teams are working on, but said that at least one of them dealt with concepts of operation closer to Earth than where the U.S. military is currently active while another was looking beyond traditional orbits around the planet.

NASA

Very low earth orbits, or vLEO, defined as been between around 124 and 186 miles above the Earth's surface, have historically been associated with limited experimental spaceflight. Satellites and other craft operating at these altitudes have not escaped the planet's gravitational pull and require some kind of constant propulsion to prevent them from falling back down. The weight and bulk of the propulsion systems required for sustained operation in vLEO have made the entire proposition impractical in the past. “Now, we’ve got better technology for in-space propulsion," Felt said. The head of AFRL's Space Vehicles Directorate did not offer any specific examples, but the Air Force has used its shadowy X-37B mini-space shuttle to test a Rocketdyne's XR-5A Hall-effect thruster, a high-efficiency electric propulsion system, in the past. Observers on the ground have noted that the X-37B has demonstrated a significant degree of maneuverability in space, something that senior Air Force officials have further alluded to in the past, as well. The X-37B recently launched on its latest mission, in Low Earth Orbit, where it has been conducting tests of a potentially game-changing microwave power beaming system, among other tasks, which you can read about in more detail in these past War Zone pieces.

USAF The Air Force's X-37B mini-space shuttle.

Being able to operate regularly in vLEO "opens up this new orbital regime for potential use," Felt continued. This could be important as traditional LEO and other orbital areas around the Earth become increasingly packed with both military and commercial satellites from around the world, as well as potentially hazardous "space junk," such as failed or otherwise inoperable satellites and other debris.

NASA A computer-generated image of satellites and other significant objects that NASA is tracking in orbit around the Earth.

Cmglee via Wikimedia A diagram showing the location of the Geostationary Orbit compared to other, lower orbits.