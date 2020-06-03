Navy's Highly Promising Long-Range Air Defense Busting Missile Has Taken Its First Flight

The U.S. Navy has announced that an F/A-18E Super Hornet carried a prototype of the AGM-88G Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile-Extended Range, or AARGM-ER, aloft for the very first time. The test flight took place at the Patuxent River Test Range in Maryland earlier in the week. The Navy's Air Test and Evaluation Squadron 23 (VX-23), based at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, provided the F/A-18E for the test. The AGM-88G prototype involved was a captive carry test article, meaning that it was not capable of being launched and lacked other key systems that will be found on the final missiles, such as their guidance package and warhead. The captive carry test flight gathered data on how the aircraft performed with the weapon under its wing, as well as the stresses and strains on the missile itself as the jet went through a series of maneuvers, according to a press release from Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR).

"This first flight represents a significant step in the AARGM-ER Engineering and Manufacturing Development phase," Navy Captain Mitch Commerford, head of NAVAIR's Direct and Time Sensitive Strike program office, said in a statement on June 2. "Data collected from this testing will inform the planned build-up and overall expansion of flight testing with AARGM-ER."

USN The F/A-18E Super Hornet from VX-23 with the captive-carry AGM-88G AARGM prototype under its left wing.

Development of the AGM-88G, which The War Zone has reported on extensively in the past, began in 2015. The missile offers significant improvements over the existing and already highly capable AGM-88E Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile (AARGM). Orbital ATK, which developed the AARGM, was responsible for work on the AARGM-ER until 2018, when Northrop Grumman bought the company, renaming it Northrop Grumman Innovation Systems in the process, which is now the primary contractor for the AGM-88G.

Orbital ATK A breakdown of the features of the AGM-88E AARGM.

The AGM-88G actually uses the same guidance and control sections as the earlier AGM-88E, but put it in a sleeker body together with a new rocket motor, warhead, and control surfaces in the tail. Though the Navy has not released specific details, it has said that the new AARGM-ER will be significantly faster and longer range than its predecessor. The present AARGM missiles have a maximum range of around 80 miles and can hit Mach 2 during a high-speed sprint in the terminal stage of their flight, according to publicly available information.

