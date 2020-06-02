Nuclear Detection Helicopter Flies Mission Around Washington D.C. Amid Unrest

The complete system's primary job is to figure out the extent and severity of the spread of radiation after some sort of nuclear or radiological incident. This could be something like radiation leaks from a nuclear power plant or waste disposal facility following a natural or man-made disaster. It could also be the spread of radiation from a terrorist attack involving a dirty bomb or an accident involving an actual nuclear weapon.

There's been no such incident in Washington, D.C., but NNSA does send the AMS-equipped helicopters to conduct mapping surveys of background radiation ahead of significant public events, such as presidential visits or Super Bowls. The helicopters then fly additional patrols of the area afterward to monitor for any concerning changes.

"We deploy the helicopter right as a security bubble is being established around a major public event," Jay Tilden, NNSA's Associate Administrator for Counterterrorism and Counterproliferation, told Defense News last year. "Oftentimes in a city, you'll find a hospital or a cancer treatment center, and so that will pop up depending on the location of the source and what it's in [and] that will show [in the mapped data] and it will allow then the local and/or the federal officials to determine that it, in fact, should be there."