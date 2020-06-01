Air Force Reveals B-1Bs Were Practicing Decapitating Russia's Black Sea Fleet Last Week

The U.S. Air Force says that the B-1B Bones that flew to and from the Black Sea region last week practiced procedures for employing the AGM-158C Long-Range Anti-Ship Missile, or LRASM, during that training mission. The service has focused heavily on the future employment of these bombers against maritime threats as they enter the twilight of their career, but with a heavy emphasis on operations during a potential crisis in the Pacific. This flight shows that there is interest in how those capabilities might support contingencies in Europe, and in the Black Sea where they could present a particularly serious challenge to the Russian Navy, and the Kremlin is taking notice. The two B-1Bs from the 28th Bomb Wing at Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota flew the long-range Bomber Task Force Mission on May 29, 2020, and worked with a variety of aircraft from NATO allies and other European partners, which you can read more in The War Zone's initial reporting on this training flight. This included flying with Ukrainian Su-27 Flanker and MiG-29 Fulcrum fighter jets and taking on fuel from a Turkish KC-135R tanker, a first for the Air Force's Bone fleet in both cases. U.S. Air Forces in Europe (USAFE) revealed the anti-ship component of the mission on June 1, 2020, though it's not clear if either of the aircraft were actually carrying any LRASMs.

B-1B bombers have been flying similar training missions on a routine, if irregular basis in the Pacific and Europe since the Air Force abruptly ended its Continuous Bomber Presence mission at Andersen Air Force Base on Guam in April 2020, which The War Zone was first to report. This brought an end to some 16 years of regular, six-month-long deployments of B-1Bs, as well as B-52s, to Andersen. In its place, the Air Force has adopted a policy of Dynamic Force Employment, a concept gaining traction throughout the U.S. military, which involves unannounced, shorter-duration deployments that are intended to keep potential adversaries on edge and add greater uncertainty and risk into their operational planning processes. America's strategic bomber fleets already offer immense flexibility and are set to gain the ability to employ a wide array of new weapons in the coming years, including hypersonic missiles, that will further expand their stand-off strike capabilities. The B-1Bs have been getting a particular amount of attention in this regard, with plans to explore possibly expanding the total number of weapons they can carry by using external pylons, which you can read about more in this past War Zone piece. At the same time, there has also been a revival of interest in recent years in employing bombers, and Bones armed with LRASMs especially, to support maritime operations.

Ukrainian Ministry of Defense The two B-1B bombers involved in the May 29, 2020, Bomber Task Force Mission fly over the Black Sea region flanked by a Ukrainian Su-27 Flanker, in the foreground, and a MiG-29 Fulcrum, in the background.