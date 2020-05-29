Bunker Talk: Let's Chat About All The Stories We Did And Didn't Cover This Week
We can talk about F-15E stealth missile chuckers, Russia's "little green jets," geopolitics, China's wacky training facilities—you know, no big whoop.
By Tyler RogowayMay 29, 2020
Welcome to Bunker Talk. This is a weekend open discussion post for the best commenting crew on the net, in which we can chat about all the stuff that went on this week that we didn't cover. We can also talk about the stuff we did. In other words, it's literally an off-topic thread.
Let's all hope for a smooth and uneventful launch this weekend!
The Bunker doors are slowly swinging open.
Discuss!
