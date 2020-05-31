Photographer Catches Formation Of C-130s Blasting Through A California Canyon

Christopher McGreevy went on another hike in search of aviation photography gold this week. This time, he was hunting for a large formation of C-130J-30 (stretched variant) Hercules airlifters that were snaking their way through steep canyons near Ventura, California.

He definitely found what he was looking for.

According to McGreevy, who goes by the handle @Ohwhiss on Instagram, the flight was part of a relatively unprecedented sortie by the 146th Airlift Wing based at Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, which is connected to Naval Air Station Point Magu. The flight was apparently part of a 'fini-flight,' which is a rite of passage for a pilot that is retiring from military service. The mission, which included six C-130Js, flew out over the Channel Islands, which are the namesake of the unit's home base, and then flew inland to northern California, near Lake Tahoe, before returning back to Point Mugu.