B-1B Bombers Fly With Ukrainian Flankers and MiGs Over The Black Sea For First Time Ever

In a scene that was probably unthinkable when the B-1B first entered service in the 1980s, a pair of the bombers flew together with Ukrainian Su-27 Flanker and MiG-29 Fulcrum fighter jets for the first time ever during a training mission over the Black Sea earlier today. Polish MiG-29s and Romanian MiG-21 Lancers, as well as F-16 Vipers from both of those countries, also escorted the bombers during their long-range flight all the way to and from Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota.

The two bombers from the 28th Bomb Wing conducted the so-called Bomber Task Force mission over the Black Sea region on May 29, 2020. The Air Force's B-1B fleet, as a whole, has recently stepped up this kind of long-range training in both Europe and the Pacific region as part of a concept larger called Dynamic Force Employment, which aims to make these kinds of activities less predictable and more flexible to better deter potential adversaries and reassure regional allies and partners. The dramatic increase in these missions, which are now occurring on a routine, if irregularly scheduled basis, follows a seemingly abrupt end of routine bomber deployments to the island of Guam in the Pacific as part of the Continuous Bomber Presence mission, which The War Zone was first to report.