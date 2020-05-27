Air Force Unveils First Test Of Arsenal Plane Concept And New CLEAVER Munition

An MC-130E Combat Talon special operations transport drops the last 15,000-pound-class BLU-82/B bomb, the predecessor to the GBU-43/B, in 2008. The bomb is seen here separating from its pallet and the CLEAVER munitions likely fall away in a similar fashion after launch.

AFRL's press release also mentioned an ultimate goal to utilize a palletized munitions system to deploy a swarm of "network-enabled, semi-autonomous weapons" that "accompanies remotely piloted aircraft and fighter jets in combat missions." The Air Force has already been working for a number of years on networked munitions concepts as part of the now-canceled Gray Wolf program and the current Golden Horde effort .

AFRL's description of the warhead and guidance systems as "optional" also points to CLEAVER being a modular design. If true, this might meant it could potentially accommodate other payloads, including non-kinetic ones, such as electronic warfare jammers .

There are already plans for additional demonstrations involving more CLEAVERs, as well as "powered vehicles, and full-up vehicles with optional warhead and terminal guidance," according to AFRL. Some sort of powered weapon, such as a cruise missile, would give an aircraft employing the palletized munitions concept true standoff range, something that would be very important in a major conflict against a near-peer adversary with a capable integrated air defense network. It would also drastically complicate an enemy's defense planning.

An MC-12W Liberty intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance aircraft from the Oklahoma Air National Guard's 137th Special Operations Wing also supported the test as a chase plane, capturing still and video imagery and making real-time observations about the drops.

What's interesting is that this test predated, and almost certainly informed, AFRL's Air Force Strategic Development Planning and Experimentation (SDPE) office's request for information regarding potential palletized munition concepts, or "Bomb Bay In A Box," for Air Force airlifters in February 2020. That contracting notice also made mention of future experiments, though it's not clear how this might be related to AFRL's plans for more demonstrations together with AFSOC.

"What we see is that no matter how big our bomber force is, the capacity that the Joint Force needs is always more and more," Major General Hinote said during the Mitchell Institute talk. "So this is why we think that there's a real possibility here for using cargo platforms, to be able to increase the capacity of fires."

It's also unclear how this might feed into the Air Force's long on-again-off-again relationship with similar concepts, typically referred to as "arsenal planes," which you can read about more in this past War Zone piece. Most recently, in April, General Timothy Ray, head of Air Force Global Strike Command (AFGSC), had said he was not in favor of converting airlifters, even on a temporary basis, into strike platforms as a flexible and low-cost means of supplementing his command's bombers. Ray instead said he was in favor of a new clean-sheet design to fulfill that mission.

We now know that the January test had already raised some significant questions within the service by that point about how it might actually employ armed airlifters in combat and who would control them. As it stands now, Air Mobility Command oversees the vast majority of the Air Force's cargo-carrying fleets, with AFGSC serving the same purpose for traditional bombers and Air Combat Command being responsible for smaller combat jets, among other aircraft.

This existing command and control structure “actually works against our effectiveness," Hinote noted. "Some sort of extremely streamlined command and control is going to be necessary."