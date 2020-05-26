Code Brown As This F-35C Sinks To Just Above The Waves After Taking A Low-Power Catapult Shot

Good thing we have test pilots for this!

Something you don’t see everyday...low energy catapult launch! That sink is scary, but it was a part of the test plan. The folks at PAX River needed to find the lowest amount of energy that the catapult needed in order to safely launch an F-35C...they definitely found it! Through a smart build up and mitigation the test professionals go where others don’t.

Watch the waters part because of the engine exhaust!! Here’s the last video, low energy catapult testing, from the front of the ship camera view. You can tell from this angle that the aircraft got close to the water. Remember though, this was a part of the testing and the team had prepared for this moment.