I Couldn't Wait For The Future After Watching Beyond 2000 As A Kid

The hour-long show covered all types of future-tech topics, with a heavy dose of transportation-related segments. Everything from maglev trains to virtual reality to renewable energy to advanced robotics to cutting-edge defense tech was featured. The quality of the segments was great and included on-location, in-depth looks at what were mostly experimental technologies, some of which have come to fruition in the two decades since the original run of the show ended. In fact, for all the Popular Science hyperbole of the pre-internet age, Beyond 2000 was remarkably grounded and well-curated.

Memories can be a generalizing enigma, but what I remember most is watching a smart dude with a mustache and an Australian tech reporter lady showing me all the fantastic stuff that was just around the corner. In an age when everything wasn't available at our fingertips via a robust internet, this was heady content. The show was one part dreamer's toybox and one part hard science reporting on the coolest topics around. For the techie, this was appointment television—if you missed it, there was no on-demand option, and good luck hitting the right episode on reruns.

Looking back, it's so interesting to think how much power even a syndicated cable show like this actually had at shaping technological expectations. How many young people were influenced by one of its segments? I think plenty.

Some of those segments that have survived online make you realize just how long it takes to realize a technological dream. Decades have passed between when some of these concepts were presented in a developmental state and they have just now matured into a usable consumer state. Then there are some ideas that were just a bit too ambitious for the tech and marketplace realities of the time.

Failure is the mother of innovation as they say.