Northrop Grumman has built and tested a new Very Lightweight Torpedo, derived from an earlier U.S. Navy-funded design. The company says it will submit this weapon as an option for that service's Compact Rapid Attack Weapon program, which is looking to develop a miniature torpedo that can also act as anti-torpedo interceptor and field them first on some Virginia class submarines within the next three to four years. The Virginia-headquartered defense contractor first revealed the weapon, also referred to by the abbreviation VLWT, on May 21, 2020. The firm says this is the first industry-built torpedo of its kind and that it privately funded the development. However, it is based on design documentation for a Common Very Lightweight Torpedo (CVLWT) that Pennsylvania State University's Applied Research Laboratory (PSU-ARL) had developed for the Office of Naval Research (ONR) and which the service had distributed to defense contractors in 2016. The War Zone had previously written a deep dive into the PSU-ARL design and its potential applications, which you can find here.

"The successful testing of the torpedo nose on the first try is a testament to Northrop Grumman's design-for-affordability approach, which will significantly reduce cost without sacrificing operational performance," David Portner, the Lead Torpedo Program Manager at Northrop Grumman's Undersea Systems division, said in a press release. Visually, Northrop Grumman's VLWT is very similar visually to ARL's CVLWT design and also uses a Stored Chemical Energy Propulsion System (SCEPS) to propel the weapon. The SCEPS in the earlier CVLWT consists of a solid block of lithium that then gets bathed in sulfur hexafluoride gas, which triggers a very energetic chemical reaction. The resulting steam drives a turbine that powers the torpedo's single screw. SCEPS, which already in use in more traditionally-sized torpedos, is known for being able to rapidly accelerate the weapon compared to other propulsion methods.

USN A Navy briefing slide showing the internal components and describing the various features of the PSU-ARL Common Very Lightweight Torpedo (CVLWT) design.

"Applying its engineering and manufacturing expertise, Northrop Grumman improved upon the VLWT baseline design to replace high-cost components and drive overall affordability, reproducibility and reliability," according to the press release. "Those altered sections were built and tested using PSU-ARL’s own test equipment for confidence." Northrop Grumman has its own extensive experience with torpedos as the primary supplier for the Navy's Mk 48 heavyweight and Mk 54 lightweight types. The most recent variants of the Mk 48, which are presently the primary anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare torpedo for the service's submarines, are 21 inches in diameter, 228 inches long, and weigh nearly 3,700 pounds. The CVLWT on which the new VLWT is based is only six and three-quarters inches in diameter, around 85 inches long, and at just around 220 pounds is some 16 times lighter than the Mk 48.

USN Navy personnel maneuver a Mk 48 torpedo.

The Navy had actually already attempted to field a version of the CVLWT, known as the Countermeasure Anti-Torpedo (CAT), as part of a "hard-kill" Anti-Torpedo Torpedo Defense System (ATTDS) for high-value surface warships, especially aircraft carriers. The idea of using a physical anti-torpedo interceptor has gained popularity as advanced torpedoes that are increasingly less vulnerable to more traditional countermeasures have entered service around the world. You can read more about these torpedo developments in this recent War Zone explainer. The ATTDS program has unfortunately suffered numerous technical difficulties. The service announced in February 2019 that it would remove the initial systems from five Nimitz class carriers entirely without any immediate replacement. You can read more about that saga in this past War Zone piece. The focus now is on what the Navy refers to as the Compact Rapid Attack Weapon (CRAW). In its most recent budget request for the 2021 Fiscal Year, the service asked for more than $49.5 million across multiple line items to support the development of the CRAW and associated systems, an effort that it described as "new start" as a formal program of record, rather than an experimental project. "CRAW is a very lightweight torpedo that can double as a submarine hard kill countermeasure," according to the descriptions of the program in the Navy's budget documents. "This capability will then fulfill the Navy's requirement for a hard kill countermeasure as outlined in the Submarine Torpedo Defense System Capability Design Document dated in 2008."

USN

USN

USN

USN

The Navy's plans for the 2021 Fiscal Year with regards to CRAW include beginning development of the software and the hardware for the weapon itself, as well as updates for the AN/BYG-1 Submarine Payload Control System and standardized External Countermeasures Launcher (ECL). The AN/BYG-1 is the software-driven combat system that virtually all of the service's existing submarines, as well as some foreign types, employ to fire torpedos, launch weapons via vertical launch systems, and deploy countermeasures. The ECL is the actual launcher that many American submarines use to deploy existing anti-torpedo countermeasures, which you can read all about in this recent War Zone piece.

USN A table listing existing and planned subvariants of the AN/BYG-1 combat system for various types of American and allied submarines as of 2018.

The Navy's plan, as it stands now, is to begin integrating the CRAW onto its Block III and IV Virginia class attack submarines via temporary alterations to their design beginning in the 2024 Fiscal Year, which starts on Oct. 1, 2023. After that, a more permanent set of modifications would be developed and integrated into all Virginia class boats, including the extended-length future Block V types, which will have a new Virginia Payload Module (VPM) with four large-diameter vertical launch tubes. General Dynamic Electric Boat, which designed the Virginia class and is one of two shipbuilders presently making them, will support this effort.

General Dynamics Electric Boat A briefing slide showing the basic visual differences between the initial blocks of Virginia class submarines and the Block V with the Virginia Payload Module. The Ohio Replacement SSBN at the bottom has since become dubbed the Columbia class.

Northrop Grumman A Bell Model 407 helicopter, standing as a surrogate for an unmanned helicopter, drops an experimental CRAW design during a demonstration in 2016.