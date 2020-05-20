Navy's Stealthy Zumwalt Destroyer Has Finally Fired Its 30mm Guns For The First Time

The service is exploring other possible ammunition types to actually make these guns operational, but, for the foreseeable future, they're effectively dead weight. The Zumwalt also has 80 Mk 57 vertical launch system cells, which can accommodate various weapons, including quad-packed RIM-162 Evolved Sea Sparrow Missiles (ESSM) and Tomahawk land-attack cruise missiles.

The Zumwalt's combat capability has long been a point of contention, in general. The Navy commissioned the ship in 2016 and had agreed to take delivery of it from shipbuilder Bath Iron Works that year with many of its systems, such as the Mk 46s, only partially installed, if they were at all. Congress interceded by passing a law making it illegal for the service to accept delivery of the ship until its combat systems were officially activated. In the end, the Navy only formally received the ship in April, despite having been operating in a limited fashion for four years now.

By every indication, in its final form, the Zumwalt, as well as its two sister ships, the USS Michael Monsoor and the future USS Lyndon B. Johnson, will still be extremely advanced and capable ships. However, years of cost-cutting measures and other controversial decisions, including truncating the class to just three ships, down from the originally planned fleet of 32, are likely to keep the ships acting primarily as testbeds for new systems and tactics, techniques, and procedures over the course of their service lives.

Zumwalt and Michael Monsoor are already assigned to a developmental unit, Surface Development Squadron 1, that the Navy stood up last year. The Lyndon B. Johnson is set to join them after its commissioning, which was originally supposed to occur in 2017. The ships are likely to find themselves attached to other forces for actual deployments, but the extent of those operational activities remains to be seen. It will difficult for the trio to make persistent contributions.

It is certainly good to see progress being made on getting Zumwalt's weapon systems to an operational state, but it comes years after the stealth destroyer was supposed to fully enter service and shows that the ship still needs significant work to get anywhere near to reaching its full potential.

