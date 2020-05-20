F-117 Stealth Jets Flew Directly Over Los Angeles On Another Mission Off The California Coast

Added to this mix on Monday were a pair of F-117 Nighthawks that flew down to the warning areas off the SoCal coast with the help of Edwards AFB's KC-135 test tanker flying under the callsign GHOST27. The F-117s flew under their new staple "KNIGHT" callsign. The F-117s stayed in the area a short while after being cleared in by a Navy E-2 Hawkeye. You can read the whole report of their radio communications in our past piece, but after a short while they headed back towards the Mojave Desert in tow behind GHOST27 before breaking off and heading to their home at the remote Tonopah Test Range Airport. Now, two days later, they are at it again, but this time we have clear skies which resulted in some photos from our aviation photographer friends Ricky Schol and Christopher McGreevy.

Ricky Schol F-117s in tow behind Edwards AFB's white and gray-colored test tanker.

Christopher McGreevy A close up of one F-117 following behind the tanker as it cruised high over California.

The mission was anything but clandestine, with the F-117s in tow behind the tanker cruising directly over central Los Angeles and Long Beach in clear skies before heading out to sea. This is an unprecedented action by the usually very shy and officially retired Nighthawks. On Monday, they took a similar route, but it was above the cloud layer. The down-range activity also occurred a bit further south of where it happened on Monday, in an area commonly used by American carrier strike groups spinning up for deployment. It also looks as if the F-117s spent a bit more time playing with the assets in that area this time around.

adsbexchange.com GHOST27's Wednesday route.

All this underscores the emerging reality that a handful of F-117s have taken on a low-observable (stealthy) aggressor role for both training and testing duties. Giving the Nimitz CSG the opportunity to test its skills and sensors against such a dissimilar and hard to detect target is clearly beneficial, especially as stealth aircraft and cruise missiles are beginning to proliferate around the globe. You can read more of our analysis and background, as well as access our extensive back catalog on the saga of the F-117's ongoing operations here. We will update this piece when more information comes available.